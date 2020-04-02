Skip Navigation
Miami mayor asks Trump to suspend domestic and international flights from COVID-19 hotspots to Miami Airport

Key Points
  • Miami mayor Francis Suarez asked President Trump in a letter on Thursday to suspend flights to Miami from COVID-19 hotspots inside and outside the United States. 
  • The letter comes a day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide order that all residents must stay home during the coronavirus outbreak.
Cyclists pass the boarded up Smith & Wollesnky restaurant as they exercise in South Pointe Park on March 18, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Cliff Hawkins | Getty Images

Miami mayor Francis Suarez asked President Trump in a letter on Thursday to suspend flights to Miami International Airport from COVID-19 hotspots.

"As Mayor of the City of Miami, I am requesting that you immediately suspend flights from international and domestic COVID-19 hotspots to Miami International Airport, and now prioritize the movement of medical supplies, food, and personal protective equipment to contain COVID-19," the mayor wrote in the letter. 

The letter didn't specify what countries or states would qualify as hotspots, but the hardest-hit states include New York, New Jersey, California and Washington. 

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide order that all residents must stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, joining the majority of states that have already issued similar restrictions on people's movements. Residents can leave their homes for essential reasons. 

In Florida, 9,008 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, 1,167 have been hospitalized and 144 have died, according to the state's department of health

