State unemployment offices scramble to handle surge in jobless claims amid coronavirus fallout

State unemployment offices around the country are being overrun as Americans apply for jobless benefits in record numbers. Officials are scrambling to manage the surge in volume by instituting new procedures for filing unemployment claims, expanding staffing, fixing outdated technology and, above all, urging patience as websites and phone lines are jammed around the clock. The response comes at a critical moment for workers affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Many are relying on unemployment benefits, which were significantly expanded by the recent $2 trillion relief package, as a financial lifeline. "We know there are many Californians who are really struggling to provide for their families because of the massive economic impact created by the coronavirus," said Sharon Hilliard, director of the state's Employment Development Department. "The EDD is employing all means necessary to get [unemployment] benefit payments out to those in need," Hilliard added.

Unemployment claims doubled to 6.6 million last week, shattering a record that had been set only the week prior, when 3.3 million Americans filed for jobless benefits, according to Labor Department data released today. The previous weekly record, 695,000 claims, had been set in 1982.

Managing the surge

New York's unemployment office said call volume and web traffic have reached "unprecedented" levels. Its website crashed around two weeks ago amid a flood of filers. "Please be patient and keep trying," the website urges.

State and federal social-distancing guidelines have pushed many brick-and-mortar unemployment offices to close, driving even more traffic online and to call centers. Some states, like Texas, are offering virtual services to compensate for office closures. Many states have waived red tape, like eliminating one-week waiting periods and work-search requirements, to get benefits to people faster, which has contributed to a surge in traffic.

I literally tried to do everything. The circumstances are horrific. Lisa McGoldrick laid-off Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resident

States also have expanded the hours during which Americans can apply for benefits to handle the increased load. Most are encouraging people to apply online to reduce call-center volume and during off-peak hours in the middle of the night. Some states, like Michigan and New York, are asking people to file on certain days of the week depending on the first letter of their last name.

'Horrific' circumstances

Lisa McGoldrick, a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has tried applying for benefits online and by phone for hours every day since March 18. She was laid off — along with about 100 other employees — the day prior from her job as a sales representative at a local bowling center, where she helped coordinate events, fundraisers and reservations. Her hundreds of calls to the unemployment hotline have rung and gotten disconnected without a recorded prompt of any kind. She can't get past the login page of the state website, which keeps crashing or directing her to a certain phone number to call — which then restarts the loop.

McGoldrick, 60, has tried logging in between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., to no avail. She even called her internet service provider to check for a faulty connection, but that wasn't the issue. "I literally tried to do everything," McGoldrick said. "The circumstances are horrific." "I understand it's overloaded, but you still can't get help," she added.

'Woefully outdated'

