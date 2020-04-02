Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak in the state, which has infected more than 22,200 people in the state as of Thursday.

New Jersey has been the second hardest-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., following New York. Murphy announced on Monday that the state's tax payers will now have until July 15 to turn in their paperwork. On Saturday, he placed a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments.

"To any renter facing eviction, let me be clear, under an executive order your landlord cannot kick you out of your home during this emergency," Murphy tweeted on Saturday.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 962,977 people and has killed at least 49,180, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S., the coronavirus has infected at least 217,263 people and has killed at least 5,137.

