Alabama implements statewide stay-at-home order amid coronavirus pandemic

Alabama became the most recent state to enact a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Gov. Kay Ivey announcing the new measure Friday.

Alabama's order will go into effect Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and is set to expire April 30 at 5:00 p.m.

"We've got to take this order dead serious; otherwise, the fact is more people will end up dying," Ivey said in a tweet Friday.

Residents will still be allowed to leave their homes for food and medicine, as well as for other essential reasons. They will also be able to attend religious services that are limited to fewer than 10 people and have worshipers stand at least six feet apart, according to the order.

Alabama currently has 1,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Alabama joins the majority of states — including New York, New Jersey, California and Washington — in mandating people to stay at home as a measure to keep the virus from spreading.

The U.S. has the most COVID-19 cases of any country in the world, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with more than 270,473 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 7,077 deaths.