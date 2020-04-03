3M warns Trump: Halting exports under Defense Production Act would reduce number of masks available to US

3M warned on Friday that the Trump administration's request for the company to stop exporting respirator masks could actually make the protective gear less available in the United States.

The Minnesota manufacturing giant issued the warning a day after President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to force 3M to step up its production of desperately needed respirator masks for front-line health workers to use in the fight against the coronavirus.

The text of Trump's order issued Thursday night directs Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to "use any and all authority available under the Act to acquire, from any appropriate subsidiary or affiliate of 3M Company, the number of N-95 respirators that the Administrator determines to be appropriate."

In a statement Friday morning, 3M said the Trump administration "also requested that 3M cease exporting respirators that we currently manufacture in the United States to the Canadian and Latin American markets."

But "there are, however, significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies" to health care workers in those markets, where 3M is a "critical supplier of respirators," the company said.

"In addition, ceasing all export of respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done," 3M added. "If that were to occur, the net number of respirators being made available to the United States would actually decrease."

"That is the opposite of what we and the Administration, on behalf of the American people, both seek."

The White House reportedly tried to force 3M to export 10 million N95 respirator masks from its Singapore facilities to the U.S. rather than sending them to its markets in Asia, the Financial Times first reported citing a person familiar with the conversations.

In a tweet Thursday night, Trump claimed that the White House "hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks."

"'P Act' all the way," Trump added, referring to the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law.

But the company said in its statement Friday that it was already working with the Trump administration on getting more masks to the U.S.

"We have been working closely with the Administration to do exactly that, and we appreciate the authorities in the DPA that provide a framework for us to expand even further the work we are doing in response to the global pandemic crisis," 3M said. "We look forward to working with FEMA to implement yesterday's order."

Over the weekend, 3M noted, the Trump administration "requested that 3M increase the amount of respirators we currently import from our overseas operations into the U.S. We appreciate the assistance of the Administration to do exactly that."

The company also said that "earlier this week, we secured approval from China to export to the U.S. 10 million N95 respirators manufactured by 3M in China."