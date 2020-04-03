Disney sets new dates for 'Mulan,' 'Black Widow,' 'Jungle Cruise' and more

People wearing facemasks, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, talk on a street in front of a poster for the Disney film "Mulan" in Vientiane on March 11, 2020.

Disney is making drastic changes to its 2020 movie slate in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company revealed Friday that a number of films would be shifted to later dates on the calendar this year and into 2021 and 2022. Other films would be pushed to Disney+ or were not given a new release date as of yet.

Disney has moved "Mulan," which was displaced in March, to July 24. That spot was held by "Jungle Cruise," which will now arrive a year later in July 2021.

"Black Widow" is now set for Nov. 6, 2020, the date previously held by "Eternals." All of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have now been shifted as a result of this change. It is unclear how this will impact the Disney+ Marvel shows "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "WandaVision" and "Loki."

"Artemis Fowl," which was due in theaters at the end of May, will now debut on Disney+.

Here's Disney's new slate:

"Mulan" to July 24, 2020

"The French Dispatch" to Oct. 16, 2020

"Black Widow" to Nov. 6, 2020

"Free Guy" to Dec. 11, 2020

"West Side Story" remains on Dec. 18, 2020

"The Last Duel" remains on Dec. 25, 2020

"Eternals" to Feb. 12, 2021

"Bob's Burgers" to April 9, 2021

"Shangi-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" to May 7, 2021

"Jungle Cruise" to July 30, 2021

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to Nov. 5, 2021

"Thor: Love and Thunder" to Feb. 18, 2022

"Captain Marvel 2" to July 8, 2022

Untitled "Indiana Jones" movie to July 29, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.