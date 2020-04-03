Here's how to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Martha's Table volunteer Poet Taylor helps distribute hundreds of free hot meals donated by the Clyde's Restaurant Group to people in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Johns Hopkins reports there are over 250,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and that number grows daily. But the pandemic affects far more people than just those who contract COVID-19. Medical professionals are struggling without enough protective gear while low-income children are wondering how they'll get their next meal. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment as cities and states around the U.S. issue shelter-in-place orders to halt the spread of the virus. What can you do to help? There are nonprofit and charitable organizations that are stepping in to provide assistance, from delivering medical supplies to providing meals. Many are urgently seeking donations to continue to their work in these uncertain times. And you may get a tax break if you're able to donate. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is allowing Americans to deduct up to $300 from their 2020 taxes for charitable contributions. The stimulus package stipulated this was an above-the-line deduction, which means you don't have to itemize to claim the deduction, so more Americans can take advantage. For those who are still working, it may also be worth checking to see if your company matches charitable donations to make your contributions go even further. If you're not quite sure where to donate, GlobalGiving is spearheading a Coronavirus Relief Fund with the goal to raise $5 million to help with a wide range of initiatives, including covering the cost of sending health-care workers to communities hit hard by the pandemic, source and deliver medical equipment, feed children who rely on school meals and deliver goods to those in quarantined cities and refugee camps.

Nonprofits helping with the coronavirus pandemic

Giving beyond money

If you're looking to give something other than a monetary donation, consider donating blood through the American Red Cross or a local blood center. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many blood drives to be canceled, so the Red Cross is urging people to keep blood, platelet or plasma donation appointments to ensure there's a stable supply during these uncertain times. You can also sign up to be a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer through your local chapter. You can sign up to be an on-call driver to ensure that the organization can get meals to those in need. Volunteer shifts usually last for about an hour and are available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the week.

Do your homework before donating