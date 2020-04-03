Skip Navigation
Here's what Wall Street is telling clients to do with Apple stock through the coronavirus crisis

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
People wearing protective masks wait for checking their temperature in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 21, 2020.
Aly Song | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Like most U.S. stocks, Apple is surrounded by uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, but Wall Street is still optimistic about the iPhone maker due to its large cash position and resilient brand. 