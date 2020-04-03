The Streaming Wars may be put on hold during quarantines as free content takes over

Back in our salad days, back when we were young and innocent, back on March 11, I wrote a column about how coronavirus quarantines could be an ideal time for subscription streamers Quibi, HBO Max and NBC's Peacock, all of which plan to launch in some form in April and May. After all, streaming video usage would surely increase with everyone stuck at home with few other entertainment options.

What I didn't consider is just how dramatic the explosion of job losses would be, with more than 10 million Americans filing for jobless claims in two weeks and the unemployment rate jumping to its highest point since August 2017 in just one month. Those numbers are just a hint of what's to come, as The Bureau of Labor Statistics used the week ending March 12 as its reference period, largely before nationwide shutouts kicked in. J.P. Morgan's Jesse Edgerton estimates another 7 million new claims to be reported for the week ending April 4.

That's made me reconsider how many Americans are going to jump at spending any extra money on streaming services while they're stuck at home. Instead of cementing subscription streaming services into daily life habits, it's possible quarantines will actually showcase the value of free streaming — particularly user-generated content.

"With so many people staying home, we're all going to see a lot more media consumption," Adam Mosseri, Instagram's chief executive officer, said on The Byers Market podcast last month. "More of the new content, if staying at home lasts months, and I think it will, will come from people and not studios over time."

More people are spending watching video during quarantines, which, of course, is better for subscription streaming than the alternative. Comcast reported peak traffic is up 32% overall between March 1 to March 30. Comcast's streaming and web video consumption is up a 38%. Verizon has experienced similar trends, with video traffic up 32% over an average day, a spokesperson told CNBC. And live sports continue to be canceled without an end in sight, making traditional pay TV seem even more expensive as a value proposition just as new streaming products hit the market.

But as quarantines move into April, with no end in sight, Americans will revalue how they spend their free time, especially if they're suddenly jobless and unable to visit friends and family. That's likely to benefit entertainment options with personal interaction and instant response from friends, such as Internet-connected video games, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube. I'm not sure there's any content I'd rather watch right now than the Marsh family's at-home rendition of "One More Day" from "Les Miserables."

The top three applications by usage on Verizon's network in March were YouTube, Facebook and Instagam, according to a Verizon spokesperson. User-generated content is instant and fresh, documenting at-home life, while on-demand Hollywood shows will fill an escapism niche but may feel less immediate and more anachronistic as quarantines continue.

"The need to connect with people you know is going to continue to exist, the need to be entertained is going to continue to exist, but the distribution time between one and the other will shift," Mosseri said.