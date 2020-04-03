Trump says 'we'll work this out' and 'get our energy business back' at meeting with oil CEOs

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will "get our energy business back," as he met with oil executives from at least seven companies amid the ongoing collapse in oil prices. "We'll work this out and we'll get our energy business back. I'm with you 1,000%. It's a great business, it's a very vital business," he said. Trump added that he's "looking very seriously" at an infrastructure package. The meeting included CEOs from Exxon, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, Phillips 66, Energy Transfer Partners and Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm. Trump again reiterated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin want to make a deal on oil production. "President Putin and the Crown Prince want something to happen badly. Certainly terrible for them what's happening too, so they want to see something happen and I've spoken to both of them," he said. On Thursday, Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen in a phone conversation that he was expecting a production cut of up to 15 million barrels to be announced.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting with energy sector CEOs in the Cabinet Room of the White House April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Doug Mills | Getty Images

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped nearly 12% on Friday after OPEC said it would hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss oil policy, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said a production cut of 10 million barrels per day is possible if global players participate, according to a report from Reuters. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said that the U.S. is still planning to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Previously, the Department of Energy had said it was suspending its oil purchase program after the requested $3 billion in funding for the project was left out of the $2 trillion stimulus package. On Thursday, the DoE said it was planning to make 30 million barrels of oil storage capacity immediately available to U.S. producers. Some analysts say that in order for production cuts to take place the U.S. will have to participate in some form, and U.S. producers are divided over what type of action should be taken. Earlier in the week independent producers Pioneer Natural and Parsley Energy asked the Texas Railroad Commission, the state's oil regulatory body, to curb production. But the American Petroleum Institute has opposed it, and in a letter to the president on Wednesday said gains made by the industry would be jeopardized by efforts to restrict supply. Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said that he had spoken to Russian energy minister Alexander Novak, and that the state would potentially agree to curb production in an effort to prop up prices. "This will be part of a singular deal. We're following the President's lead on this … If this is part of that international agreement, in light of the fact that we are in arguably the worst economic pandemic in mankind's history, then we will participate in extraordinary measures due to those extraordinary circumstances," Sitton said Friday on CNBC's "The Exchange." WTI just posted its best week on record, but prices are still down more than 50% this year as the coronavirus has caused unprecedented demand destruction, just as a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia broke out.