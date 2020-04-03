[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 92,700 people in the state as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, Cuomo said an outbreak of cases in Long Island has been "troubling" as the coronavirus has now spread to every county in the state. The COVID-19 outbreak isn't just hitting urban areas, either. It has spread across the state, including in rural communities where there are "more cows than people," Cuomo said.

"I'm doing everything I can, but people are still dying and that is hurtful and humbling and painful. Just painful," Cuomo said in Albany on Thursday. "And this is a long time to be under that level of pain. What do you look like when you come out the other side, I don't know.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio later announced that the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would revise its previous guidance on face coverings, telling New Yorkers to begin covering their faces with a homemade mask, scarf or bandana when venturing outside.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 1,033,000 people and has killed at least 54,3369, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S., the coronavirus has infected at least 245,500 people and has killed at least 6,058.

