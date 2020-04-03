Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak in the state, which has infected more than 25,500 people in the state as of Friday.

New Jersey has been the second hardest-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., following New York. On Thursday, Murphy said the state has recorded a total of 537 deaths due to the coronavirus, reporting 182 new deaths in one day.

Murphy signed an executive order that would formally authorize Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, to commandeer supplies from health care facilities not currently in operation, including N95 masks, ventilators and other protective equipment.

Murphy announced on Monday that the state's tax payers will now have until July 15 to turn in their paperwork. On Saturday, he placed a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments.

