Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Friday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 57,100 people in New York City.

On Thursday, de Blasio announced that the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would revise its previous guidance on face coverings, telling New Yorkers to begin covering their faces with a homemade mask, scarf or bandana when venturing outside.

De Blasio cautioned residents against wearing surgical masks or other medical-grade masks, worrying that it would make the shortage for personal protective equipment in hospitals even worse.

"When you think of masks, you think of what our health care workers and first responders need, and those precious supplies that we're bringing in, those PPEs, that's for them and all those people at the front line who need it," de Blasio said.

Earlier on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo saidNew York state reported its largest number of new deaths in 24 hours, recording 562 new deaths for a total of 2,935.

