Here's what to do if you worry you won't be able to pay your rent next month

Ximena Kilroe thought that she, her husband and a roommate had found the perfect apartment in February. The development in their Brooklyn neighborhood was brand new, offered plenty of communal space, including a rooftop deck, and splitting the $2,910 rent three ways was more than manageable. But now, all three of the roommates have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kilroe was furloughed this week from her position as a curatorial assistant for an arts nonprofit, and her husband and roommate are both bartenders. Kilroe is worried about how they'll pay the rent in the future. They sent in a check for April, but with no income, little emergency savings and no idea when she will receive unemployment benefits, the 28-year-old expects to miss May's payment. "I've never been in this position before of not having a job and not being able to pay my rent, and these conversations are really difficult," Kilroe tells CNBC Make It. "We're doing what we can with the resources that we have."

Kilroe is far from alone. Roughly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the past two weeks, and as the U.S. heads into the first full month of pandemic-induced layoffs, campaigns calling to cancel rent and mortgage payments are picking up steam. As April 1 approached, "rent strike" began to trend online, as did the hashtags #CancelRent, #FoodNotRent and #KeepYourRent. Little relief has come from the federal government. The CARES Act, the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress last week, gives homeowners with federally backed loans two types of financial relief: It blocks foreclosure proceedings for at least 60 days and allows homeowners to defer mortgage payments for 180 days. For renters, the CARES Act and many states and cities have banned evictions for the duration of the coronavirus crisis. However, no other broad relief has been made available to the country's 40 million-plus renters. Kilroe says New York's 90-day eviction ban does little to reassure her. She is hopeful that local and state governments will work out some type of legislation that temporarily helps both renters and landlords. Kilroe already gave her landlord notice for May's rent, and is hoping to work out a payment plan. Financial experts and landlords say that's a great first step for anyone worried about making their payments. If you believe you won't be able to pay rent in the coming months, here's what they advise to do now.

Work out a payment plan with your landlord