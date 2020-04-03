What to watch today: Dow set for drop at Friday's open and weekly loss

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed more than 1 million with 53,974 deaths and over 206,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University data. America has nearly a quarter of the world's cases with over 245,500 known infections, the most of any nation by far. The U.S. death toll has exceeded 6,000. Italy and Spain have half the cases but many more deaths. Italy has the most fatalities with 13,915. Spain has the second most with deaths with 10,953. * UK built the world's largest critical care unit within two weeks (CNBC) * New Google site shows where people are taking social distancing seriously (CNBC) New York, with nearly 93,000 cases, and New Jersey, with over 25,500, account for nearly half of all U.S. infections. White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Deborah Birx said at Thursday evening's briefing that about 35% of all coronavirus tests administered in New York and New Jersey have been positive. (CNBC)

Walt Disney (DIS) is furloughing workers in all its U.S. divisions, as it deals with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. It did not say exactly how many workers would be furloughed.

Tesla (TSLA) delivered 88,400 vehicles during the first quarter, up 40 percent from a year ago. However, Tesla did not say how the coronavirus outbreak might impact future sales.

Novartis (NVS) and Incyte Pharmaceuticals (INCY) will test their bone marrow cancer drug Jakavi as a possible treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Apple (AAPL) plans to keep its U.S. stores closed until early May, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple is also said to be remaining flexible about arranging for staff to work from home.

General Electric (GE) has furloughed half of the workers in its GE Aviation unit, as the aviation industry deals with severe impact of the coronavirus outbreak. GE Chief Executive Larry Culp told CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money" the company has sufficient liquidity to handle the crisis.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is postponing dividends until further notice, and has also extended store closures until at least May 2. It will also reduce salaries by 30 percent across its executive team.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) furloughed 90% of its US workforce, with the casino industry essentially shut down. Caesars said it would operate at the "minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations".

Chewy (CHWY) reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that matched expectations. The pet products seller noted increased sales of pet staples like cat food in the wake of the virus outbreak.