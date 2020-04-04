These stocks, including Amazon and Hasbro, can weather the pandemic, analysts say

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

The markets may be coming off another rocky week but investors should stay calm and look for the shares that can weather the storm, according to Wall Street analysts.

Many of those analysts this week found companies they believe are well-positioned to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic even stronger.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, told CNBC recently that investors should focus on companies with "rock solid balance sheets" that have a "ton of cash."

"These are not only going to survive, they're going to emerge to a landscape that speaks to that strength," he said on CNBC's Squawk Box this week.

CNBC PRO examined the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts say have those attributes.