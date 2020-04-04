Firefighters say coronavirus will obstruct emergency service, evacuations as wildfire season closes in

A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California.

First responders are preparing for raging wildfires that they expect will consume thousand of acres and drive some residents from their homes in upcoming months.

But this year, preparations have stalled. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the country's already strained emergency services, raising concerns over inadequate disaster relief during peak fire season.

Firefighters across the country are ill or under quarantine. Others worry they'll contract the virus in crowded base camps during wildfire outbreaks. And fewer personnel will be available for emergency calls since the public health crisis has delayed new hiring and training.

"There's a lot of anxiety," said Tim Edwards, president of CAL FIRE Local 2881, an affiliate of The International Association of Firefighters.

"When we have firefighters falling ill, we're not going to have personnel to respond appropriately to fires. And the fires will get bigger and more destructive," he said.

In wildfire-prone states like California and Washington, the pandemic has already hindered preparation for the upcoming season. Wildfire season typically starts in mid-May and will be made worse this year by low spring snow pack and a dry winter in the North.

In San Jose, 14 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 10% of the fire department have been quarantined over the past few weeks. In Kirkland, Washington state, 30 firefighters were recently quarantined.

But the worst is yet to come. Firefighters on the front lines work and sleep in conditions that are hotbeds for virus spread. During large wildfires, thousands of firefighters will cram together in campgrounds, where they live in close and unsanitary quarters after working long hours.

"It's mind boggling," said Fire Chief Brian Fennessy of Orange County. "We've got a little time here, but fire season isn't going to wait for us. Fire season doesn't care about COVID-19. We need to get out and aggressively suppress those fires."

Silvio Lanzas, the chief of Glendale Fire Department, said the fire service would be overwhelmed if a group of employees were to get sick.

"If part of our workforce can't come to work because they're ill, that causes me great concern," Lanzas said. "It keeps me up at night."