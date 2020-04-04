Trump says 1,000 military personnel are deploying to New York City to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions in the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 3, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that 1,000 medical military personnel are deploying to New York City to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

It's unclear exactly how and where the military personnel will be utilized in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

"We're taking people now out of our military. We've been doing it but now we're doing it on a larger basis," the president said at a White House press briefing. The administration will potentially send additional medical personnel to the state as cases continue to surge.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier in the day the state has just seven days to prepare for coronavirus apex as it struggles to expand hospital capacity and access to medical equipment.

New York City reported 305 new deaths on Friday, marking the biggest one-day jump so far and bringing the city's death toll to at least 1,867. The city has confirmed at least 57,159 cases and makes up roughly a quarter of confirmed cases in the country. Cuomo said the state has 113,704 total cases.