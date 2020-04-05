Apple will produce 1 million face shields per week for medical workers

Apple CEO Tim Cook pose next to an image of the new iPhone 11.

Apple is designing and producing face shields for medical workers, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a video on Sunday.

The company is aiming to produce 1 million face shields per week.

"We've launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers," Cook said.

"Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week and the feedback from doctors was very positive."

Cook said that Apple's face shield design can be packed 100 to a box and can be assembled in two minutes.

Doctors across the country have said that a shortage of personal protective equipment, like face shields and masks, puts them at risk during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Cook also said that Apple has donated 20 million N95 masks to organizations that need them.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Apple's corporate employees in California are currently working from home and its retail stores outside of China are closed indefinitely.