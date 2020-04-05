Stocks are set to jump at Monday's open, Dow futures rise more than 200 points

U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday night as Wall Street tried to recover from another decline last week while investors shook off rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded more than 200 points higher, or 1.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also climbed more than 1%.

Last week, the major averages posted their third weekly decline in four. The Dow slid 2.7% while the S&P 500 lost 2.1%. The Nasdaq Composite closed last week down 1.7%. Stocks are also deep in bear-market territory as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have virtually shut down the global economy and have dampened sentiment around corporate profits.

However, some on Wall Street think the market could start to turn a corner soon.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said in a series of tweets he is "beginning to get optimistic." He said cases in New York, a hot spot for the coronavirus in the U.S., "appear to be peaking."

The meeting between OPEC and Russia was scheduled for Monday, but sources familiar with the matter told CNBC it will "likely" take place Thursday. The delay comes after President Donald Trump told CNBC last week he expected both countries to cut production by up to 15 million barrels.

Trump's comments helped U.S. crude post its biggest-ever weekly gain. West Texas Intermediate futures rallied 12% last week. WTI also jumped 24% on Thursday for its best day on record, lifting equity prices that day as concern about financial and job losses in the energy sector eased.

Crude has taken a beating this year as Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and Russia failed to reach a deal on production cuts while the global spread of the coronavirus dampens the demand outlook for oil. Year to date, WTI has lost more than half of its value.

More than 1.2 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. is by far the country with the most cases at over 330,000. On Saturday, Trump warned "there will be a lot of death," noting the U.S. faces its "toughest week" in its fight against the virus.

In New York, the state with the most confirmed cases, the death toll has risen to 4,159 from 3,565 on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also said the city will likely run out of ventilators for coronavirus patients by Wednesday.