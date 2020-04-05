(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Stocks with strong balance sheets are likely to emerge as the winners during the coronavirus slowdown, according to UBS.
"Balance sheet strength is critical right now as companies may suffer significant revenue disruption ahead," UBS analyst Paul Winter said in a note to clients.
© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal
Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. Global Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.