Priest tells Christians to practice social distancing as Easter approaches: 'One of the most generous things you can do'

A prominent Catholic priest called on the faithful to practice social distancing this week, the peak of Lent, in contrast to some other religious leaders who have called for churches to remain open as Easter approaches and the coronavirus spreads.

"One of the ways of being kind, in addition to doing good things for your neighbors, is to practice social distancing and stay home and not give other people the disease," James Martin, a Jesuit priest and author, told CNBC on Monday morning.

"I think that's one of the most generous things you can do, which is to take those cautions to prevent infecting other people," Martin said of Christians observing Lent, the time between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday when many followers abstain from some of the comforts of their lives.

Martin has become a leading Catholic voice in the media. He wrote the book "Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity" and is an editor-at-large for America Magazine. He served as an advisor for director Martin Scorsese's "Silence" and appeared in the filmmaker's Netflix-produced film "The Irishman."

Not all religious leaders are offering the same advice as Martin. While many churches have opted to perform their services virtually, some have continued to hold gatherings despite warnings from the federal government and state leaders to avoid contact with other people.