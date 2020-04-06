Coronavirus live updates: Singapore quarantines nearly 20,000 workers in two dormitories

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: More than 1.27 million

Global deaths: At least 69,300

Top 5 countries: United States (337,072), Spain (131,646), Italy (128,948), Germany (100,123), and France (93,773) The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:38 am: Singapore puts nearly 20,000 resident workers in quarantine and under isolation

Singapore's health ministry said that around 19,800 foreign resident workers housed in two dormitories have been placed under a 14-day quarantine due to the growing number of confirmed infection cases from those places. To further contain the risk of transmission, the multi-ministry taskforce that's handling Singapore's response to the coronavirus outbreak said the two dormitories have been "declared as isolation areas" with onsite medical support and the provision of food and essential supplies. Stricter social distancing measures are set to be implemented among the resident workers in the affected dormitories as well as all the other ones across the country.

Singapore reported the highest daily increase in the number of confirmed cases on Sunday; as of noon local time, there were 120 additional cases of COVID-19, with most of them having no recent travel history abroad. The city-state has more 1,300 reported cases, six deaths and 320 people have been fully discharged. Last Friday, Singapore announced stricter social distancing measures to tackle the infection. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:31 am: Global death count from coronavirus above 69,300

At least 69,309 people worldwide have died from coronavirus-related complications, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. Many of those fatalities have taken place in Europe: Italy has reported 15,887 deaths, Spain reported 12,641 deaths and France reported 8,078 people have died. The United Kingdom saw at least 4,934 deaths, the JHU data said. The fast-spreading virus, which causes the illness COVID-19, has affected more than 1.2 million people around the globe. It was first reported in China's Hubei province late last year; in the United States, the virus has infected more than 335,500. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

5:32 pm: Tiger at the Bronx Zoo tests positive for the coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 4-year-old female Malaysian tiger, Nadia, had developed a dry cough and was tested "out of an abundance of caution," the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo said in a statement. The diagnosis was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories. It is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in a tiger, according to the USDA. Several tigers and lions at the zoo showed symptoms of a respiratory illness, the USDA said. The tiger who tested positive is believed to have become infected by a zoo employee. The tiger first began to show symptoms on March 27, the USDA said. — Kevin Stankiewicz

4:28 pm: British PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests over 'persistent' coronavirus symptoms

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital for tests 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus. A Downing Street spokesperson said it's a "precautionary step" since the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of the virus.

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Video - PA Images