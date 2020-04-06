Overburdened funeral directors look for ways to comfort mourners as coronavirus claims more lives

Orthodox Jewish men move a wooden casket from a hearse at a funeral home in Brooklyn, New York, on April 5, 2020.

The funeral industry is grappling with new challenges as the mortality rate increases across the nation from the coronavirus crisis.

Funeral directors' jobs have changed overnight to accommodate the influx of bodies coming in and to provide services to grieving family members who face social-distancing demands.

White House officials are predicting that 100,000 to 240,000 people in the United States will die from the coronavirus.

The challenges for funeral homes include the inability to provide a traditional services for the deceased. State laws in nearly every locality have placed limits on the number of people permitted to gather, and that includes funeral services. In most cases, the number of people is limited to five to 10 and includes only immediate family.

"The hardest part for me is, I think, it's sad that people can't be with their loved ones, and they can't share the grief," said David Jacobson, founder of Chicago Jewish Funerals.

Jacobson and other funeral directors have turned to offering their customers virtual services like shiva.com, a site created by Sympathy Brands for Jewish mourning. The company also operates eCondolence.com and other related websites.

"We're trying to find any possible way to give people comfort that they're not getting. Keep in mind, people are not being able to say goodbye to their loved ones in the hospital," he said.

Michael Schimmel, CEO of Sympathy Brands, said its new Viewneral service was created in response to COVID-19. Viewneral serves as a resource for funeral homes and mourners for end-of-life services.