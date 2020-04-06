Coronavirus-themed murals from around the world

A man runs in front of a graffiti of a character from "Lord Of The Rings", which holds a roll of toilet paper and says "My precious", during coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany on March 25, 2020.

Artists around the world are tapping their creativity to help find new ways to deal with the impact of the global pandemic.

Musicians who had to cancel their concert tours are instead moving online to connect with their audiences, offering impromptu performances on social media and live video streams. Some are even writing new coronavirus- and quarantine-inspired songs to help us wash our hands. A few writers are taking advantage of their newfound time at home to finish their novels. And then there are the graffiti and mural artists who have been busy painting some pretty incredible coronavirus-inspired works on walls and buildings across the globe.

The following is a collection of such murals from around the world: