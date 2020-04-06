Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Health and Science

Coronavirus-themed murals from around the world

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
A man runs in front of a graffiti of a character from "Lord Of The Rings", which holds a roll of toilet paper and says "My precious", during coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the Mauerpark in Berlin, Germany on March 25, 2020.
Abdulhamid Hosbas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Artists around the world are tapping their creativity to help find new ways to deal with the impact of the global pandemic.

Musicians who had to cancel their concert tours are instead moving online to connect with their audiences, offering impromptu performances on social media and live video streams. Some are even writing new coronavirus- and quarantine-inspired songs to help us wash our hands. A few writers are taking advantage of their newfound time at home to finish their novels. And then there are the graffiti and mural artists who have been busy painting some pretty incredible coronavirus-inspired works on walls and buildings across the globe.

The following is a collection of such murals from around the world:

Glasgow, Scotland

A member of the public walks past a coronavirus mural on a building in Bath Street on April 4, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 60,000 lives and infecting over 1 million people.
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

Bergamo, Italy 

A mural dedicated to all Italian medical workers depicting a nurse cradling Italy and reading 'To All Of You... Thank You!', on a wall of Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital on March 25, 2020 in Bergamo, near Milan, Italy.
Emanuele Cremaschi | Getty Images

Sydney

A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting an emoji wearing a protective mask along the promenade at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Brendan Thorne | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Pontefract, U.K. 

Lilly Davenport poses for her dad infront of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Pontefract, Britain, April 4, 2020.
Lee Smith | REUTERS

Los Angeles

A man wearing gloves and a face mask walks by a mural reading "Cancel Plans Not Humanity" during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on April 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

Athens, Greece

16 years old youth artist S.F. paints a mural about the COVID-19 crisis on the roof of his building in Athens on March 23, 2020.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

Gaza City, Gaza

A Palestinian man walks past a mural that invite people to fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2020.
Majdi Fathi | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Pontefract, U.K. 

A boy runs past a mural supporting the NHS, by artist Rachel List, on the gates of the Hope & Anchor pub in Pontefract, Yorkshire, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Danny Lawson | Getty Images

Berlin

Graffiti of a woman wearing a protective face mask next to an image of the coronavirus is seen on March 30 in Berlin, Germany.
Adam Berry | Getty Images

Surabaya, Indonesia

An Indonesian woman walks past a mural that invite people to fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java on March 26, 2020.
Juni Kriswanto | AFP | Getty Images

Gaza City, Gaza

Palestinian artists draw a mural during awareness campaign about the coronavirus COVID-19, in Gaza on,City April 2,2020.
Majdi Fathi | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Los Angeles

People walk by an apocalyptic mural by Hijackhart, where soldiers wearing face masks fight Covid-19 with disinfectant and hand sanitizers during the coronavirus pandemic on April 4, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

Hong Kong

A pregnant woman wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure walks past a street mural in Hong Kong, on March 23, 2020, after the citys Chief Executive announced plans to temporarily ban the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants as a measure to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus.
Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images

Moscow

A mural reading "Fight!" by the construction site of a new building of the Novomoskovsky multipurpose medical center for patients suspected of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection and passengers with acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI) symptoms arriving from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation.
Sergei Savostyanov | TASS | Getty Images

Paris

A picture taken on April 1, 2020 shows a mural with a message reading "Achoo Covid-10" in the street in Paris, on the sixteenth day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
Franck Fife | AFP | Getty Images

Warsaw, Poland 

A mural paying tribute to the sacrifice of doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting with epidemic of the new coronavirus COVID-19, is seen in Warsaw Poland, on April 2, 2020.
Wojtek Radwanski | AFP | Getty Images

San Francisco

A mural painted on a fence depicts US President Donald Trump as the Coronavirus in San Francisco, California on April, 01, 2020.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Seattle

Street artist Carlos Giovanni, who goes by the name TheyDrift, works on the portrait of a healthcare worker for a piece he calls "Stay Home" on the same day that Governor Jay Inslee extended his stay-home order until May 4 as efforts continue to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington, April 2, 2020.
Jason Redmond | Reuters

Glasgow, Scotland 

Members of the public walk past a new mural of a mask wearing couple kissing on March 21, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images

Los Angeles

A man rides his bicycle past a mural reading "Stay Home / Life Is Beautiful" during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on April 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images