British PM Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' after being admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is "in good spirits" on Monday, a day after he was admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests.

Johnson, 55, tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week ago, claiming he had developed "mild symptoms" including a high temperature and cough.

"Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms," the U.K. leader tweeted Monday.

"I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."

The prime minister had been in self-isolation at his flat next door to 10 Downing Street, before being admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London.

In a second tweet, Johnson thanked the National Health Service and urged Brits to stay at home. The U.K. has been on lockdown for over two weeks.

"I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain," the prime minister added.