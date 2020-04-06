British PM Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' after being admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is "in good spirits" on Monday, a day after he was admitted to hospital for coronavirus tests.
Johnson, 55, tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week ago, claiming he had developed "mild symptoms" including a high temperature and cough.
"Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms," the U.K. leader tweeted Monday.
"I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."
The prime minister had been in self-isolation at his flat next door to 10 Downing Street, before being admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London.
In a second tweet, Johnson thanked the National Health Service and urged Brits to stay at home. The U.K. has been on lockdown for over two weeks.
"I'd like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain," the prime minister added.
"Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."
According to The Guardian, an official spokesman said Johnson had a "comfortable night" at hospital Sunday, but his symptoms were described as "persistent" — not "mild," as in previous communications.
The spokesman added that the prime minister still has a cough and temperature over 11 days after first reporting symptoms.
In the U.K., 48,451 people have been infected, while 4,943 who tested positive for the virus have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, is among those who have contracted the illness.
Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' mother, addressed the nation in a rare television speech on Sunday, calling the COVID-19 pandemic a "different" kind of challenge.
"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us."
"We will meet again," she added, in reference to the British song made famous by Vera Lynn during World War II.