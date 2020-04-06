What to watch today: Dow set to surge as rates of deaths and new infections slow in Europe

Heading into what the Trump administration has characterized as the toughest week yet in the fight against the coronavirus, U.S. cases surged to over 330,000, the most of any country in the world; in fact, nearly as many as the next three countries, Italy, Spain and Germany, combined, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There have been 9,653 deaths in the U.S.



Over a third of all infections and more than 40% of the deaths in America are in New York state, with New York City shouldering most of that burden. Over the weekend, Trump said 1,000 medical military personnel are deploying to New York City to help treat the overwhelming crush of coronavirus patients. Trump also expressed hope that U.S. cases may flatten soon. (CNBC)



* 'He's answered that question.' Trump interrupts when reporter asks Fauci about hydroxychloroquine (USA Today)

Global coronavirus cases increased to nearly 1.3 million with 70,355 deaths and almost 250,000 recoveries. While U.S. cases and deaths have yet to slow, Europe's hot spots are seeing signs of possibly leveling off, with Spain, Italy, Germany and France seeing death rates and new infections slowing down. Italy still has the most deaths in the world with 15,887, followed by Spain's 13,055 fatalities.



* UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized for tests over 'persistent' coronavirus symptoms (CNBC)

CVS Health said this morning it will be running two new drive-thru coronavirus testing locations and hopes to perform up to 1,000 tests a day. The sites are at Georgia Tech in Atlanta and at Twin River Casino near Providence, Rhode Island. They will use Abbott Laboratories' rapid COVID-19 test. (CNBC)

Apple is designing and producing face shields for medical workers, CEO Tim Cook said in a video released Sunday. Apple is aiming to produce 1 million face shields per week. Doctors across the country have said that a shortage of personal protective equipment. Cook also said Apple has donated 20 million N95 masks to organizations that need them. (CNBC)

Bank of America said Monday that it's seen fierce demand for emergency rescue loans with current applications already accounting for nearly 10% of the entire amount allocated by Congress. The bank confirmed that it has received applications from 177,000 small businesses for a total of $32.6 billion in financing (CNBC)



* Wells Fargo caps its role in coronavirus rescue program at $10 billion (Reuters)'