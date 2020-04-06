Oil prices could plunge below $20 a barrel this quarter as demand craters: CNBC survey

Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., in Tuapse, Russia, on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The oil price bust may not be over.

A historic demand shock sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is set to worsen in the current quarter, undermining any coordinated effort by heavyweight producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States to cut supply aggressively and rebalance the market, according to a CNBC survey of 30 strategists, analysts and traders.

Episodic spikes of $20 a barrel or more in benchmark crude oil futures of the type seen last week cannot be ruled out as rivals Saudi Arabia and Russia attempt to reverse a damaging battle for market share and engineer a global supply deal which could cut up to 15 million barrels a day, the equivalent of about 10% of global supply.

But such price rallies are unlikely to last, according to the findings of the CNBC survey conducted over the past two weeks.

Brent crude futures, the barometer for 70% of globally trade oil, are likely to average $20 a barrel in the current quarter, according to the median forecast of 30 strategists, analysts and traders who responded to a CNBC survey, or 12 out of 30 respondents.

However, nearly a third, or nine of those surveyed, said prices may drop below $20 a barrel this quarter.

Amongst the more pessimistic projections, ANZ's Daniel Hynes saw the risk of prices in the 'mid-teens' while JBC Energy's Johannes Benigni warned that both Brent and US crude futures could 'temporarily' fall to around $10 a barrel.