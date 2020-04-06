Photos show patients arriving at the Javits Center field hospital in New York City

An ambulance drives by the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 31, 2020 in New York City.

In just over a week, The Jacob K. Javits Center has been transformed into a field hospital operated by the U.S. National Guard, taking in coronavirus patients to help alleviate the stress on existing hospital systems.

The hospital is now set up to accommodate 2,500 beds and is prepared to add additional beds if needed. The federal government has also deployed the USNS Comfort to New York which is now docked at Port 90 on the Hudson River. The ship has also started to receive coronavirus patients. An additional field hospital was also set up in Central Park in conjunction with Mount Sinai Hospital and the Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief organization.

New York City currently has 64,955 reported cases and over 2400 people have died from the virus so far. While cases and deaths continue to increase, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sees a possible flattening of the curve in coming days.

Here is a look inside the Javits Center as patients begin to arrive and receive treatment: