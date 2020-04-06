Skip Navigation
Photos show patients arriving at the Javits Center field hospital in New York City

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
An ambulance drives by the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 31, 2020 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

In just over a week, The Jacob K. Javits Center has been transformed into a field hospital operated by the U.S. National Guard, taking in coronavirus patients to help alleviate the stress on existing hospital systems.

The hospital is now set up to accommodate 2,500 beds and is prepared to add additional beds if needed. The federal government has also deployed the USNS Comfort to New York which is now docked at Port 90 on the Hudson River. The ship has also started to receive coronavirus patients. An additional field hospital was also set up in Central Park in conjunction with Mount Sinai Hospital and the Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief organization.

New York City currently has 64,955 reported cases and over 2400 people have died from the virus so far. While cases and deaths continue to increase, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sees a possible flattening of the curve in coming days. 

Here is a look inside the Javits Center as patients begin to arrive and receive treatment:

Phase 2 is being prepared 

A member of the U.S. Army walks among cubicles being prepared in phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 3, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

New England Patriots deliver medical supplies

A truck belonging to the N.F.L. team the New England Patriots arrives at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as it delivers 300,000 N95 masks that will help support health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 3, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Incident Command

Members of the New York Army and Air National Guard brief the Incident Commander at the Unified Command Javits Incident Command Post in the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 3, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Beds ready for patients

Cubicles are seen prepared during phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 3, 2020.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Medical staff meeting

U.S. Army Major Sean Shirley holds a meeting with staff in the Javits New York Medical Station intensive care unit bay monitoring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in New York City, U.S. Apri 4, 2020.
Barry Riley | US Navy | Reuters

Staff prepares for intake 

Soldiers conduct check-in procedures on an incoming patient with local emergency workers in the medical bay at the Javits New York Medical Station that is housing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., April 3, 2020.
Barry Riley | US Navy | Reuters

Cubicles lined up to treat patients

The temporary hospital is readied at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the Coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020 in New York City. The Army Corps of Engineers constructed the temporary hospital with nearly 3,000 beds in the convention center to serve patients not seeking medical attention for coronavirus (COVID-19) but for other ailments.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Medical worker prepares ventilator 

U.S. Army Specialist Fredrick Spencer assembles a T1 Hamilton ventilator in a mobile lab unit in the Javits New York Medical Station intensive care unit bay monitoring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in New York City, U.S. Apri 4, 2020. Picture taken April 4, 2020.
Barry Riley | US Navy | Reuters

Patients arrive 

Army Spc. Daniel Fields takes a patient’s blood pressure reading at the Javits New York Medical Station that is housing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020. Picture taken April 4, 2020.
Barry Riley | US Navy | Reuters

Patient has temperature taken at receiving bay 

Sgt. Brodie VanBrunt takes a patient’s temperature upon receiving them in the medical bay at the Javits New York Medical Station that is housing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020.
Barry Riley | US Navy | Reuters

Soldiers monitor coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients 

Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in the facility’s intensive care unit in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., April 4, 2020.
Barry Riley | US Navy | Reuters

Members of the National Guard outside the Javits Center 

Members of the National Guard exit the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manhattan, in New York, U.S., April 5, 2020.
Eduordo Munoz | REUTERS