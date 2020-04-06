Billionaire mall owner: Retailers will need to adapt to consumer shifts from the coronavirus

Retailers will need to respond to a "really significant" shift in consumer behavior as a result of the coronavirus crisis, billionaire mall owner Rick Caruso told CNBC on Monday.

"The biggest threat to brick-and-mortar retail is really the current version of themselves," Caruso said on "Closing Bell." "Many of them have to evolve. Many of them have to change because the consumer is going to change."

Caruso, whose eponymous firm owns outdoor malls The Grove in Los Angeles and The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, said he thought there would be retail winners and losers after the coronavirus.

"I think the winners are going to be very connected. They're going to be curated. They're going to feel more local," he said. "They're going to feel more personalized, and they're going to have a better value proposition."

Caruso said there were already retailers embracing these characteristics before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 355,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data.

And those companies will continue to be rewarded, Caruso contended.