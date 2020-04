A passenger wears a protective mask at the Wall Street subway station in New York, on Monday, March 30, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The coronavirus sell-off dragged down stocks across the board, making some quality companies too cheap to pass up, according to Morgan Stanley.

The bank's strategists screened for companies above $10 billion in market cap that are rated as overweight by the bank's analysts. The stocks that made the cut are at least 15% below their 52-week high and deliver better-than-average return on equity.