Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 123,100 people in the state as of Monday morning.

On Friday, Cuomo said he would sign an executive order that will allow the state to take personal protective equipment, including medical masks and gloves, and ventilators from public or private organizations to treat coronavirus patients.

"I'm not going to let people die," Cuomo said on Friday. "I'm not going to get into a situation where I know we are running out of ventilators and we could have people dying because there are no ventilators, but there are hospitals in other parts of the state that have ventilators that they're not using."

Cuomo also warned last week that the coronavirus was spreading beyond New York City to rural areas and Long Island.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.