Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 67,500 people in New York City.

On Friday, de Blasio said the city will experience a surge in cases in the upcoming days and still doesn't have enough ventilators or healthcare workers to make it through. He's authorized police and fire departments and the sheriff's office to help city health officials obtain ventilators from private doctor's offices and companies, he said. The city also needs 45,000 additional medical personnel and 65,000 additional hospital beds, including 20,000 ICU beds, he said

"We're in the middle of a war. A war against an invisible enemy," de Blasio said, calling on the federal government to help.

NYC Health Department Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said the city is no longer conducting "contact tracing" as recommended by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That requires health officials to track down all known contacts of an infected person and quarantine them for at least 14 days to try to contain the outbreak.

The coronavirus has infected at least 337,600 people in the U.S. and killed at least 9,648. Globally, it has infected more than 1,280,000 and has killed at least 69,789.

