Allstate CEO: Driving is way down due to coronavirus and 'we don't know' if trend will last

The coronavirus crisis has caused a dramatic reduction in cars on the road. The rate at which they return as the pandemic subsides remains to be seen, Allstate CEO Thomas Wilson said Tuesday.

"What we don't know is what will happen when we come out of this," Wilson said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

People who began to work at home during the pandemic may decide they want to continue doing so and only go to the office three days a week, Wilson said.

"So will driving be down two-fifths instead of five-fifths? We don't know on that part of the driving yet," he said.

The coronavirus-related reduction in driving really began to appear in the third week of March, according to Wilson. He said at this point, driving is down around 35% to 50%, depending on the state. "People stopped driving pretty much on their own," he said.

"Even when you look at shelter-in-place rules versus non-shelter-in-place states, driving still went down a lot because people drive to go to work about a third of the time," he said. "A third of the time is for errands and a third of the time is to see friends. So at least two of those got cut back substantially as a result of this."

Wilson also said it's unclear how short-term driving reductions will influence long-term trends around personal car ownership. Less people over time will own cars, he said, but "whether this will accelerate it or not, I'm not sure."

"Certainly the world is going to be different," he added.