Finnish businesses, including Nokia, start scheme to utilize smart buildings' data

Nokia is one of seven Finnish companies aiming to use data to boost the productivity and sustainability of buildings, in the latest example of businesses using technology to change the way the "built environment" operates.

The "KEKO" project was announced Monday by state-owned research center VTT – also one of its founders. It said the project's "ecosystem" would establish a smart platform to collect, analyze and automatically apply data in building maintenance and design. The project is receiving funding from Business Finland, a government organization.

The scheme will last for two years and start by identifying, and then developing, 100 "new use cases for building data."

"In KEKO we will build a digital platform, together with the best industry players in Finland," Rauno Hatakka, head of escalator and elevator firm KONE's technology management unit, said in a statement. KONE is also one of the companies involved in the project.

"We will use the smart building data to innovate new solutions that will predict the needs of building users, and make these environments more functional and responsive," Hatakka added.