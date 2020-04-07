France warns it hasn't reached coronavirus peak, while Spain's daily rate of deaths rises again

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 06: A woman wearing a protective mask walks past next to the Eiffel Tower during the coronavirus epidemic (COVID 19) on April 6, 2020, in Paris, France.

France has not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's health minister warned Tuesday, while the daily number of new infections and deaths has risen again in Spain.

European countries are still at odds with COVID-19, the virus that emerged in China in late 2019. In France, the second largest euro zone economy, there were 5,171 new infections and 833 more deaths from Sunday to Monday, according to the French health ministry. France is on track to be the fifth country worldwide to cross the 100,000 threshold for the number of confirmed cases.

"We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic," Olivier Veran, the French health minister, said in a TV interview Tuesday.

Parisian authorities also announced Tuesday that people will not be allowed to do individual exercise between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. starting Wednesday, in an effort to stop joggers going out at the same time as grocery shoppers.

Meanwhile, new figures out in Spain have fueled concerns that the worse is also not yet over. The daily rate of deaths came in at 743 and the number of new cases rose by 5,478 from Monday to Tuesday, according to figures released by the health ministry.

Spanish authorities had hoped that a recent slowdown in the number of new infections and deaths was materializing. Maria Jose Sierra, deputy head of Spain's health emergency committee, said Monday that it was important to wait a few days to confirm a trend, but the number of new daily infections had been falling until that point.

Spain has now recorded 13,798 deaths and 140,510 infections so far.