What to watch today: Dow set for huge jump after rocketing 1,600 points higher

Slack Technologies (WORK) increased the size of its planned convertible debt offering to $750 million from its originally planned $600 million. The debt is due in 2025 and can be converted to cash, stock, or a combination of the two. The offering has an interest rate of 0.5 percent. Wells Fargo (WFC) reduced its portfolio of mortgage products offered to consumers, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The bank is trying to stay under a $1.95 trillion dollar balance sheet cap imposed by regulators, an effort that has become more difficult amid the coronavirus outbreak and the loan programs announced by the government. Kraft Heinz (KHC) said it expected a rise in first quarter sales, as demand for its food products jumps due to consumers staying at home during the virus outbreak. Analysts had been expecting a sales decline. Beazer Homes (BZH) reported a 3.9 % increase in net new orders for its most recent quarter, but did note a significant slowdown in customer traffic and sales amid the coronavirus outbreak. The home builder also said it is taking steps to boost liquidity as it deals with the impact of COVID-19.

