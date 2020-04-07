ECB to ease collateral requirements for banks looking to borrow

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020.

The European Central Bank will ease collateral requirements to make it easier for banks to borrow at rock bottom rates, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The measures collectively support the provision of bank lending especially by easing the conditions at which credit claims are accepted as collateral," the ECB said in a statement.

"The (ECB) is increasing its risk tolerance to support the provision of credit via its refinancing operations, particularly by lowering collateral valuation haircuts for all assets consistently," it added.