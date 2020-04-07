Skip Navigation
ECB to ease collateral requirements for banks looking to borrow

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020.
Ralph Orlowski | Reuters

The European Central Bank will ease collateral requirements to make it easier for banks to borrow at rock bottom rates, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The measures collectively support the provision of bank lending especially by easing the conditions at which credit claims are accepted as collateral," the ECB said in a statement.

"The (ECB) is increasing its risk tolerance to support the provision of credit via its refinancing operations, particularly by lowering collateral valuation haircuts for all assets consistently," it added.