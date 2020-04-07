European markets climb on tentative hopes the coronavirus may have peaked; Stoxx 600 up 2.5%

European markets traded sharply higher Tuesday as investors hoped the region could be seeing a plateau in the coronavirus outbreak.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 2.5% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks surging 8.2% to lead gains, as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
Markets in Europe are also reacting to the news last night that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened, according to a statement from the government.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will temporarily take over the prime minister's duties while Johnson is hospitalized.
Despite the high-profile illness of Boris Johnson, there are hopes in Europe that the rise in the number of new infections and deaths each day is starting to decline.
Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers will meet Tuesday to discuss additional funding support for the 19-member currency bloc.
In Asia, China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported 32 new cases, and no deaths as of April 6 — the first time the country posted no deaths since January when it started publishing daily updates. That brings the country's total to 81,740 confirmed cases and 3,331 deaths, according to the NHC.
Stocks in Asia advanced Tuesday on rising hopes the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic may be slowing.
Mainland Chinese stocks, which returned to trade following a Monday holiday, led gains among the region's major markets. The Shenzhen composite surged 3.184% to about 1,743.37 while the Shenzhen component added 3.15% to 10,428.91.
In terms of individual share price action, cinema chain Cineworld soared 36% after outlining its coronavirus plan on Tuesday morning, which will include cutting its dividend and a salary deferral for executive directors.
British property developer Hammerson and tour operator Carnival jumped 27% and 24%, respectively.
There were no major fallers in early trade, but several stocks that have outperformed during the coronavirus downturn fell by more than 4%, including French biotech firm Biomerieux, German meal kit delivery company Hellofresh and remote working software provider TeamViewer.
— CNBC's Eustance Huang and Huileng Tan contributed reporting to this story.