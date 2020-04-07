European markets climb on tentative hopes the coronavirus may have peaked; Stoxx 600 up 2.5%

European markets traded sharply higher Tuesday as investors hoped the region could be seeing a plateau in the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 2.5% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks surging 8.2% to lead gains, as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Markets in Europe are also reacting to the news last night that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsened, according to a statement from the government.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will temporarily take over the prime minister's duties while Johnson is hospitalized.

Despite the high-profile illness of Boris Johnson, there are hopes in Europe that the rise in the number of new infections and deaths each day is starting to decline.

Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers will meet Tuesday to discuss additional funding support for the 19-member currency bloc.