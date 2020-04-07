Five things for your to-do list if you think your job is in danger

MoMo Productions

You may be wondering how secure your job is. Don't give into the negative feelings for too long, though. "You have to stay ahead of the game," said Claire Bissot, managing director of CBIZ Human Resources Services in Roanoke, Virginia. "Ditch your 'woe is me' mindset and declare, 'I can survive anything.' " 1. Realize the connections. When the pandemic started, people might have thought they were shielded if they didn't work in, say, retail. The fact is, your industry is likely tied to other industries, says Amanda Augustine, a certified professional resume writer and career coach at TopResume. Hospitality, airlines, bars and restaurants, for example, are clearly vulnerable, but there are writers who cover those beats and public relations firms that service those clients. "Everyone should be on high alert, regardless of profession," Augustine said.

To figure out how your company is doing, try some sleuthing based on metrics, customers and site visits, if your company is transparent about numbers. See if it is advertising less or furloughing employees. "How capable is your business at operating remotely?" Augustine said. "Hope for the best but prepare for the worst." 2. Career change-up. Networking could lead to new goals. Have some informal chats with people in a desired field and tell them you want the good, the bad and the ugly, Augustine says. If you want to pursue it, see how you can fill in any skill gaps. "Everyone is looking for a human connection," Augustine said. "Take this as an opportunity to reach out and connect, whether you're exploring a different path or a different company." 3. Seize the lesson