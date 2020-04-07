Golden Skies Ventures bids $2.5 billion for Malaysia Airlines, says funded by European bank

Privately held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) has made a $2.5 billion offer to fully take over the holding company of ailing state carrier Malaysia Airlines, with financing from a European bank, its executives told Reuters on Monday.

GSV, which was set up by former Malaysia Airlines officials and professionals with aviation experience, made the proposal a month ago, as airlines around the world were hammered by travel restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic.

"(We have secured) in excess of $2.5 billion from the bank. We will take about three to four months to get the long-term financing," Chief Executive Shahril Lamin told Reuters in a phone interview.

GSV said it also has a commitment from a Japanese private equity firm to inject immediate funds into the aviation group through an equity deal.

It declined to name the firms involved, adding it was in talks with other foreign banks and private equity firms for further funding.

GSV has submitted its proposal to Morgan Stanley which has been hired by the aviation group's sole owner, sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Sources have previously said Japan Airlines, domestic carriers AirAsia Group and Malindo Air have shown interest in Malaysia Airlines.

GSV said it would assume most of the airline's debt that is being held by the government in outstanding Islamic bonds.

Khazanah and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.