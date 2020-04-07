Trump campaign aide Kayleigh McEnany named White House press secretary

Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the Donald Trump 2020 presidential campaign, speaks at a "Keep America Great" campaign rally on January 9, 2020 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

WASHINGTON — Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will become the new White House press secretary, NBC News reported Tuesday.

McEnany, 31, will replace Stephanie Grisham, who abruptly departed on Tuesday morning to rejoin the staff of first lady Melania Trump.

Also joining the White House communications team is Alyssa Farah, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence who most recently served as a Pentagon spokeswoman. Ben Williamson, a longtime aide to Mark Meadows, the incoming White House chief of staff and former North Carolina congressman, will also reportedly be joining the press team.

McEnany, a graduate of Harvard Law School and the Georgetown School of Foreign Service, has held a variety of positions in Republican politics over her career. She has been the most visible spokesperson for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

She will join the White House at an especially difficult time for the president and his administration as they work to address the twin crises of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic disaster caused by the partial shutdown of the U.S. economy.

McEnany did not respond to calls and emails from CNBC on Tuesday morning. A White House spokesman likewise did not respond to a request for comment on the new team.

Trump, who believes himself to be his own best spokesman, has redefined the traditional role of press secretary during his first term in office. The result is that the once high-profile position of press secretary has been relegated to something more like that of a press wrangler and occasional TV defender.

During her nine months on the job, Grisham did not hold a single press conference.

As the coronavirus crisis got worse and worse in the past week, Trump expressed increasing frustration with his press team.

"We've done a poor job on press relationships, and I guess, I don't know who to blame for that," the president said during a White House daily coronavirus briefing last week. "Maybe I can blame ourselves for that. I will blame ourselves."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.