Netflix just got a bunch of new parental controls — here's how to use them

If you have kids, they may be spending more time watching videos on Netflix now that we're all being asked to stay indoors. On Tuesday, Netflix rolled out a bunch of new parental controls that let you see what your kids are watching, block specific shows, or set a profile so that they can only view specific content, like shows and movies that are only approved for kids or teens.
Previously, Netflix had a "Kids" profile that limited content to only kid-friendly content. But, that was pretty limiting --particularly for older kids who could handle some mature themes but not rated-R content.
Now you can control a bunch of stuff. Here's how.
The easiest way is to get started is go to Netflix in your web browser from a computer. Then do this:
You can use this same page to block specific movies and TV shows in Netflix. This could be useful if there are some shows that fit into a particular rating level that you still think are not appropriate for your kids.
In the bar below the "profile maturity rating" options, enter in the name of the movie or TV shows that you don't want to appear. Just enter in the name of the shows and click save.
Netflix can also show you what your kids are watching. To do that, do this:
You can use this as a guide if you think you need to change some restrictions using the tools above.
Finally, none of this will work if a kid can simply jump over to your profile to watch content with no restrictions. So Netflix has added a way to lock yours behind a pin. To secure yours, do this: