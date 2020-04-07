Netflix just got a bunch of new parental controls — here's how to use them

Reed Hastings attends the Netflix & Mediaset Partnership Announcement, Rome, 8th October 2019. Ernesto S. Ruscio | Getty Images

If you have kids, they may be spending more time watching videos on Netflix now that we're all being asked to stay indoors. On Tuesday, Netflix rolled out a bunch of new parental controls that let you see what your kids are watching, block specific shows, or set a profile so that they can only view specific content, like shows and movies that are only approved for kids or teens. Previously, Netflix had a "Kids" profile that limited content to only kid-friendly content. But, that was pretty limiting --particularly for older kids who could handle some mature themes but not rated-R content. Now you can control a bunch of stuff. Here's how.

How to set up parental controls on Netflix

Set viewing restrictions. Todd Haselton | CNBC

The easiest way is to get started is go to Netflix in your web browser from a computer. Then do this: Hover your mouse over the down arrow on the right-side of the screen.

Choose "Account."

Select the drop-down menu for one of your child's profiles. (If you child doesn't have a profile yet, you can create it by choosing "Manage Profiles" from the drop-down menu.)

Choose "Change" next to "Viewing Restrictions."

Enter your Netflix password.

Choose the viewing restrictions for that child. You can move the level from TV-Y (young kids) all the way up to NC-17, or anywhere in-between.

How to block certain movies and TV shows on Netflix

Restrict certain movies or TV shows. Todd Haselton | CNBC

You can use this same page to block specific movies and TV shows in Netflix. This could be useful if there are some shows that fit into a particular rating level that you still think are not appropriate for your kids. Hover your mouse over the down arrow on the right-side of the screen.

Choose "Account."

Select the drop-down menu for one of your child's profiles. (If you child doesn't have a profile yet, you can create it by choosing "Manage Profiles" from the drop-down menu.)

Choose "Change" next to "Viewing Restrictions."

Enter your Netflix password. In the bar below the "profile maturity rating" options, enter in the name of the movie or TV shows that you don't want to appear. Just enter in the name of the shows and click save.

How to see what your kids are watching on Netflix

See what your kids have been watching. Todd Haselton | CNBC

Netflix can also show you what your kids are watching. To do that, do this: Open Netflix in your web browser.

Hover your mouse over the down arrow on the right-side of the screen.

Choose "Account."

Select the drop-down menu for one of your child's profiles.

Choose "Viewing activity." You can use this as a guide if you think you need to change some restrictions using the tools above.

How to lock a Netflix profile so your kids can't access it

Set a profile lock. Todd Haselton | CNBC