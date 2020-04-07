New York coronavirus deaths jumped by 731 Monday, the single-biggest daily increase, Gov. Cuomo says

Following the arrival in New York City of the U.S. Naval hospital ship Comfort, NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo is seen during a press conference at the field hospital site at the Javits Center.

Coronavirus deaths in New York surged by 731 on Monday, the single-biggest daily jump in COVID-19 fatalities since the outbreak began a few months ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The jump in fatalities comes even as intensive care admissions starts to decline, giving the state some needed breathing room to ramp up supplies and staff to handle an expected wave of cases over the next few weeks, he said. So far, 5,489 people in the state have died from the coronavirus, accounting for roughly half of all deaths in the U.S.

"Behind everyone of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a brother, is a sister. So, a lot of pain again today," he said at a press conference in Albany.

Those people were admitted to hospitals at the peak and weren't successfully treated, Cuomo said, adding that they were placed on breathing machines and "the longer you are on a ventilator the less likely" you will survive.

New York is the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, with more than half of cases in the state in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the number of coronavirus patients being placed on ventilators in recent days has been better than expected, giving the city precious time to secure needed supplies for a wave of patients expected to hit local hospitals in the next few weeks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.