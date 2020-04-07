Sterling tentatively shrugs off UK leader Boris Johnson's admission to intensive care

Sterling gained on Tuesday morning despite the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to an intensive care unit due to worsening coronavirus symptoms.

By early afternoon in the European trading session, the pound was up 0.56% against the dollar, slightly paring earlier gains.

The news of the prime minister's deteriorating condition on Monday night could reasonably have been expected to weigh on the pound, but sterling has been buoyed slightly by a broad U.S. dollar pullback following its historic rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If the ship doesn't have a captain, it's not something the FX market will like very much, so the news about the PM is certainly not bullish for the GBP," Stephen Gallo, European head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said in a memo seen by CNBC Tuesday morning.

"But it's far too early to know what a change in leadership in the U.K. will mean for economic and trade policy, Brexit, and the overwhelming political dynamic."