Teen spending takes a dive: Guys splurge on footwear, while a natural look for girls hurts makeup sales

Today's teens are worried about the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, just like many of the rest of us. Though the sustainability-minded generation still puts the environment first among their top concerns, a new survey finds.

While Gen Z's total spending is down sharply, when they do go shopping, brands like Nike, Lululemon and Amazon are top on the list. Often, that's after they've stopped at Chik-fil-A or Starbucks to fuel up. While the guys are splurging on footwear, teen girls are spending less on handbags, cosmetics and apparel. Under Armour, Ralph Lauren and L Brands' Victoria's Secret are among the brands falling out of favor.

Piper Sandler conducted its biannual "Taking Stock with Teens" survey between Feb. 17 and March 27, polling 5,200 teens in 41 states. The last three weeks of the survey covered an unprecedented time for America, with schools shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and teens figuring out how to learn from home.

When teens were asked for their top social or political concern, coronavirus was named as the number two worry, garnering 11% of unaided responses. The environment remained in the top spot with 16% of responses, the same as in the fall.

Piper Sandler said the first teen to highlight COVID-19 as a concern did so on Feb. 18, much earlier than many governments in the Western hemisphere. At that point, the vast majority of cases were in China, where the coronavirus outbreak orginated. About 30 cases had been identified in the U.S.

Gen Z has grown more concerned about the U.S. economy as the virus outbreak has spread, according to the survey. About 47% of teens said the economy is getting worse, compared with 28% that said so a year ago, and 32% in the fall.

It is likely the concern about the economy that is weighing on spending. Teens reported their annual spending was down 13% this spring to $2,300 compared with the same period last year, and down 4% from the fall. That amount is the lowest spending level reported by teens since fall 2011.

Piper Sandler said one teen in the survey worried about his own financial circumstances, saying, "Restaurants are closing, I lost my job due to it."

Overall spending may be down for teens, but food accounts for the largest share of males' budgets, and is in a very close second place for females, behind apparel. Teens report a quarter of their spending goes to food.

Chik-fil-A holds onto the top spot for teens' favorite restaurant brand, followed by Starbucks for at least the fourth-straight survey. Chipotle Mexican Grill takes number three for the higher-income teens, McDonald's is third for the average income teens.