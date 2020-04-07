The rally is running out of steam, and for good reason

Charging Bull Statue is seen at the Financial District in New York City, United States on March 29, 2020.

The week started with a roar.

At the open Tuesday, the S&P 500 was up almost 10% for the week. Investors were positively giddy about three events: 1) the possibility of a peak in infections in the next few weeks, 2) the possibility the number of deaths may not be as great as feared, and 3) the immense stimulus still under discussion in Japan, the European Union, and the United States.

But we seem to have run out of steam — the S&P gave up a 90-point gain today. What's up?

Remember all those strategists who were screaming a week ago that this was the buy of a lifetime? Maybe, but it's getting a lot harder to get excited about cheap prices. We have gone from dramatically oversold to no longer oversold, at least on a short-term level.

The risk reward balance has changed dramatically because of the size of the moves. A lot of companies are nearly back to where they were before things started dropping fast at the end of February.

Walmart is up 4% since markets started falling apart after February 20th. Verizon is only down 2%, Merck is down 3%, Microsoft is down 8% and 3M is down 8%.

What about the broad market — are we in a bear market or bull market? It looks like both.