Thousands of weddings are put on hold amid coronavirus pandemic

Weddings are largely considered recession-proof. From flowers to photography, celebrations of marriage are a $74 billion industry, according to market research firm IBISWorld. Even as more millennials delay marriage, those who do decide to tie the knot are spending more on their big day. Until now. Amid a global pandemic, tens of thousands of couples have postponed their weddings this spring and left many vendors scrambling. "They are still going to celebrate, but over 95% are just rescheduling for later on this year or later on next year," said Dhanusha Sivajee, the chief marketing officer at The Knot. "In that sense, it is good news," she said. However, "it is definitely a very challenging time for our small business wedding professionals and vendors," she added.

Amy Shey Jacobs Source: Maggie Marguerite

It's a full-time job to find sources to continue to support yourself on top of having to do work Leah Weinberg wedding planner

Since the vast majority of couples are postponing their nuptials, rather than canceling them, many vendors are trying to initiate an installment plan to help spread out their income during this time. Weinberg is asking some clients to pay in full this year, even if the wedding will take place in 2021, although the financial arrangements are very much on a case-by-case basis, she said. "Everybody is trying to protect their cash flow to some extent," Weinberg said. At the same time, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads and the financial fallout continues, there will also likely be fewer bookings and smaller gatherings in the year ahead. "We are used to getting several inquiries and right now it's much, much quieter," Shey Jacobs said. "We are getting between 0 to 10% of our normal phone calls." "I do have concerns for '21 because think people are approaching it with caution," added Jove Meyer, an event planner in New York. "Only time will tell." Meyer said he was among the first wave of applicants for a $10,000 loan from the government's small business loan program, which is being implemented by the Small Business Administration. He was told the process will take several weeks.