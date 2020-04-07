Treasury yields edge higher as investors hope for coronavirus slowdown

U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower Tuesday morning after Wall Street's sharp rally to start the week, as investors continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus .

At around 2:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 0.7185%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 1.3310%.

Investors have been soothed by data over the weekend showing a slowdown in the number of new cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., while death tolls in other global hotspots have also begun to tail off.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also lauded the speed of progress in the development of vaccines and treatments.

However, White House Health Advisor Anthony Fauci cautioned Monday that the world may never return to what was considered "normal," and U.S. cases have now surpassed 368,000 with more than 10,900 deaths.

Stock futures on Tuesday are indicating a negative open following Monday's 1,600-point surge for the Dow.

On the data front, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for April and February's JOLTs Job Openings figures are due at 9 a.m. ET.

Auctions will be held Tuesday for $40 billion of 119-day Treasury bills, $45 billion of 69-day bills and $25 billion of 10-year notes.