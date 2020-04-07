Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 41,000 people in the state as of Tuesday.

Murphy said on Monday that the state was starting to see positive signs that social distancing policies were helping fight the coronavirus pandemic. Although the number of new cases doesn't appear to be accelerating, Murphy said that New Jersey is still low on medical equipment, including ventilators.

"I see nothing that doesn't say we aren't in this at least deep until May," Murphy said.

The coronavirus has infected more than 368,400 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 10,993, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the virus has infected more than 1,359,300 people and has killed at least 75,945.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.